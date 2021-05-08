Kosher Food Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017 – 2025

Categorized into three types – meat, dairy and pareve – Kosher food denotes food that is permissible to eat under Jewish law. Factors such as retail sales of Kosher food, per capita expenditure by the Jewish population on Kosher food and the total potential consumer base for Kosher food have been analyzed while studying the extent of Kosher food penetration across the globe. Ranking has been done on a scale of 1-10 to arrive at the indicative penetration of Kosher food in the various regions covered in this report. Various factors such as food market growth, Jewish population statistics, the disposable income of different countries, food consumption rate across different countries, the percentage of young Jewish population and an analysis of Jewish dominated countries in comparison to non-Jewish economies have been considered while deriving the size of the global Kosher food market. Non-dairy and no meat products and ingredients, which are also referred to as pareve are reported to be higher in demand due to preference from consumers with gluten and lactose allergies. Furthermore, the segment is also the leading contributor to the overall Kosher food market. Interesting findings like these are the highlight of a new publication by Persistence Market Research on the global Kosher food market titled “Kosher Food Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)”.

Targeted product positioning and catering to a non-conventional customer base is likely to be the differentiating strategy for Kosher food companies

Effective product positioning and targeted promotions are the only differentiating strategies Kosher food companies can adopt in the market, which is characterized by a shrinking customer base. Companies need to categorically introduce different products as well as adopt a strong strategy to cater to religiously driven and health conscious consumers. Companies in the Kosher food business are gradually moving away from a pure-play religious connect of the product with the target consumer base and are positioning Kosher food products as health foods. Companies are also marketing their products with Kosher certification in geographies with a low Jewish population, as the demand for health foods is continuously rising in such regions.

Report Structure

The key feature of this report is Persistence Market Research’s analysis and recommendations on the global Kosher food market. The report takes an overview of the global Kosher food market and underlines the factors influencing the growth of the global Kosher food market. The analysts have also provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. Decline or increase in prices over the forecast period is based on historic market trends and is kept linear across countries. The overall market scenario and key driving factors are assumed to develop the market forecast. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global Kosher food market. The report also consists of company profiles of some of the key players along with a strategic overview of their business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and expansion plans across various regions.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Meat

Dairy

Pareve

By Application

Processes Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Staples

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Snack Food

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Research Methodology

The analysts in Persistence Market Research have performed systematic and exhaustive secondary research to acquire the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. The dedicated team of analysts have listed market players across the value chain and developed research questionnaires for each node in the value chain to extract the required market information through extensive primary interviews. The data thus gathered is validated using the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary research data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data stream. For a better understanding of the report, the data is represented using charts, infographics, and presentation of key findings by region to provide actionable insights for critical decision making.

