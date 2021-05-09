Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2014-2024

Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers. Nano-composite is a framework or base where nano-fillers such as metals, metal oxides, clays, and carbon nano-tubes can be used to fill in the gaps of the framework. Various nano-fillers have different properties that enhance packaging materials to give them various functionality such as oxygen scavengers, ethylene scavengers, and antioxidants.

This report covers the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section additionally includes PMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and challenges that are influencing the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The growth of the nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market in Canada is mainly driven by rising demand for anti-counterfeit products, prevention of contamination, and increasing application of nano-enabled packaging. However, lack of information on the impact of nano materials on food and beverage products, high cost associated with nano-packaging and increasing complexity with developing a customized nano-enabled packaging products are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market was valued at US$ 350.5 Mn in 2014 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is segmented on the basis of application and technology. By application, the market is segmented into bakery products, meat products, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, beverages, and others. Of these, prepared food segment dominated the market in 2014, with over 20% value share.

By technology, the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into controlled, active and intelligent packaging. Controlled packaging was the dominant technology in 2014, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Bakery Products

Beverages

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Prepared Foods

Others

By Technology:

Controlled Packaging

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

