Technological Advancements to aid Growth of Flaxseed Market during 2022

Flaxseed has many benefits and various applications including food, animal food, and others, which includes personal care, painting, varnish, linoleum, and oilcloth. The North America flaxseed market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising health awareness and increasing demand for omega-3 fatty acids. Increasing health awareness, increasing demand for clean label, and increasing popularity and consumer demand for vegan ingredients are factors anticipated to drive growth of the North America flaxseed over the forecast period. Demand for flaxseed from the food processing industry is growing steadily and can be attributed to the various health benefits associated with its consumption.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections, namely market analysis, by flaxseed type, application, and country. The report analyzes the North America flaxseed market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes).

In the same section, PMR covers the North America flaxseed market performance on the basis of consumption in terms of value and volume, respectively. This section includes PMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of flaxseed type and presents the market size in terms of value and volume over the forecast period (2016-2022).

The North America flaxseed market is segmented as follows:

By flaxseed type

By application

By country

On the basis of flaxseed type, the market is segmented into:

Milled (Ground) Flaxseed

Whole Flaxseed

Flaxseed Oil

The milled (ground) flaxseed segment accounted for 68.6% revenue share of the overall flaxseed market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the flaxseed oil segment. The milled (ground) flaxseed segment in the North America region is mainly driven by the health benefits of milled flaxseed consumption, especially in case of heart diseases and diabetes.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into:

Food Bakery Products & Cereals Energy Bars Flaxseed Meal Powders Supplements Flour

Animal Food

Others

The food segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the animal food segment accounted for 63.7% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years. The food segment contributes almost one-third of the total revenue in the North America flaxseed market currently.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of country and presents the market size in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

U.S.

Canada

