Caustic Soda Market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and World Market Share Of 2019-2025

The caustic soda market is predicted to display lackluster growth in the years ahead. Caustic soda or lye common names for sodium hydroxide have myriad applications, both domestic and commercial. With a humble chemical composition, mainly gaining under the sway of growth of alumina industry, the demand for caustic soda is hard to predict. Hence, the growth of caustic soda market is impacted with mostly less than 1% CAGR for any timeframe.

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The global Caustic Soda market is valued at 23000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Caustic Soda volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caustic Soda market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle



Segment by Application

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing



