Automotive Drive Plate Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Automotive Drive Plate Market: Introduction

Automotive drive plate is a metal disk that connects the input of a torque convertor to the output from the engine in vehicles that are equipped with automatic transmission. Automotive drive plate not only transfers the engine’s torque from crankshaft to the convertor, but also acts as the contact point of a starter to the crankshaft during the start-up of an engine. Automotive drive plates are also known as flex plates.

An automotive drive plated is bolted between the crankshaft and torque convertor with a ring of teeth. An automotive drive plate is attached with the clutch assembly of vehicles. An automotive drive plate has the ability to bend from side to side for the uptake of the motion of the torque convertor with a change in the rotational speed. Automotive drive plate is most widely used in automatic transmission vehicles or passengers cars that are equipped with automatic transmission. Automotive drive plate is one of the most durable components of a car.

Moreover, automotive drive plate is much thinner and lighter as compared to the flywheels that are used in vehicles equipped with manual transmission. Automotive drive plate has a smooth coupling action in the torque convertor, which helps eliminate the wear & tear of the clutch plate surface. Automotive drive plates have springs and rubber & plastic centres that act as dampers when the gearbox operation is performed. Automotive drive plates are manufacturing by using a boron that contains a carbon steel sheet, which is hot-formed and press-quenched. Automotive manufactures sell automotive drive plates directly to OEMs or the aftermarket.

Automotive Drive Plate Market: Dynamics

Globally, the consumption of automotive drive plates mainly depends upon the sales of automotive vehicles across the globe. Growing urbanisation is driving the need for better transportation systems. Increase in the disposable income of the people is boosting their ability to invest in increasing the comfort of their vehicles, due to which the automotive industry has grown significantly over the past few years and is likely to grow further in the coming years. One of the key factors that are projected to drive the global automotive drive plate market over the forecast period include the increasing preference of consumers for automotive transmission cars instead of manual transmission cars.

The presence of alternative drive plates, such as flywheel and automotive vehicles equipped with manual transmission, are more commonly used in the global market in place of automatic transmission. This is one of the factors that is likely to hamper the growth of the automotive drive plate market during the forecast period.

Automotive Drive Plate Market: Segmentation

The global automotive drive plate market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, material, sales channel and region.

On the basis of type, the automotive drive plate market has been segmented as:

Stock-Style Stamped Steel

One-Piece Billet

Two-Piece Billet

On the basis of application, the automotive drive plate market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of material, the automotive drive plate market has been segmented as:

Aluminium

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Brass

Bronze

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive drive plate market has been segmented as

Original Equipment Market (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Drive Plate Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share of the automotive drive plate market owing to the growing sales of automotive vehicles in China, Japan and India as well as high investments for automation and innovations in the automotive industry. Major automotive companies are sourcing parts from the Asia Pacific region due to low prices.

North America is expected to register sustainable growth in the automotive drive plate market owing to the demand for high efficiency, light-weight and eco-friendly vehicles to meet stringent standards and regulations. Europe is estimated to witness considerable growth in the automotive drive plate market owing to the increasing production and sales of electric vehicles over the forecast period. The Latin America automotive drive plate market is significantly driven by the manufacturing and sales of the light-weight vehicles and automotive vehicles.

Automotive Drive Plate Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the automotive drive plate market are: