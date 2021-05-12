Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market

Belt Grinding Machine Market: Introduction

Belt grinding machine is an equipment used for the chip-removing production technique that is used for the finishing of metal with the help of endless abrasive belts. Grinding with the help of belts is a highly efficient process that involves various applications, such as profile sanding and polishing, among others.

There are two types of belt grinding machines. A portable belt grinding machine uses small belts, whereas a fixed belt grinding machine uses large belts . Generally, a belt grinding machine has three basic components: grinding head, regulating head and work rest support. These components differ in terms of the methods used in belt grinding machines. In general, a work piece is pressed between the rest support and grinding head, and the objective of the regulating head is to co-ordinate the belt pressure.

Belt Grinding Machine Market: Dynamics

The growth of industrialisation as well as the manufacturing sector around the world is boosting the demand for belt grinding machines, which is, in turn, boosting the global belt grinding machine market. Increasing population across the globe is positively impacting the growth of the construction industry, which is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the belt grinding machine market. The rising trend of mobile solutions is propelling the demand for portable belt grinding machines for small applications, such as the removal of corrosion and finishing, among others. Belt grinding machines have excellent power output and faster belt speed, which helps them easily remove material from the work-piece and smooth metals. This is another important factor that is fuelling the growth of the global belt grinding machine market.

Increasing sales of belt sanders is likely to hamper the growth of the belt grinding machine market as belt sanders work in a similar manner and generate low noise as compared to belt grinding. However, belt sanders cannot be used with metals. The increasing penetration of counterfeit products is estimated to hamper the growth of the global belt grinding machine market.

Belt Grinding Machine Market: Segmentation

The belt grinding machine market can be segmented by application, type, operation and end users as follows:

On the basis of application, the belt grinding machine market can be segmented as:

Finishing

De burring

Stock Removal

On the basis of type, the belt grinding machine market can be segmented as:

Portable

Fixed

On the basis of phase, the belt grinding machine market can be segmented as:

Wet Operation

Dry Operation

On the basis of end user, the belt grinding machine market can be segmented as:

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Belt Grinding Machine Market: Regional Overview

The belt grinding machine market is estimated to grow with a comparatively high growth rate in the developing regions across the globe. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India are estimated to grow with a significant growth rate owing to rapid growth in the industrial sector. Furthermore, in the developed regions of Asia Pacific, such as Japan, the belt grinding machine market is estimated to grow with a moderate growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increase in construction activities in the North America region is expected to fuel the demand for belt grinding, which is, in turn, accelerating the growth of the global market. The developed economies of Western Europe are expected to grow with a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. In the Middle East & Africa, the end-use industries of belt grinding machines are growing at a healthy growth rate, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the belt grinding machine market over the forecast period. Other regions, such as Latin America and Eastern Europe, are estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Belt Grinding Machine Market: Market Participants

