Adult Diapers Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2015 – 2023

Over 19 million people in the U.S. have some form of incontinence or other, and almost 85% of them are women. Incontinence is a common condition, which can treated by suitable medication or surgery in some special cases. However, those unwilling to undergo intrusive procedures have the option of choosing adult incontinence products. An adult diaper can be classified as incontinence care products and those meant to be worn if suffering from severe diarrhea, incontinence, mobility impairment, or dementia. The growing aging population, urbanization, greater affordability, and improved awareness are the chief factors driving the global adult diapers market.

By product, the global adult diapers market can be segmented in terms of product, application, and geography. By product, the market constitute reusable and disposable adult diapers. The market can be further classified into pad type diapers, pant type diapers, and flat type diapers. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors supporting the market’s growth across the aforementioned segments. It also lists the restraints that could inhibit the market’s expansion. It compiles exhaustive information sourced through proven research mythologies to help stakeholders get a better perspective of the global adult diapers market.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4772

Slow growth in personal income, lingering unemployment, and high cost of living have continued to weigh on the spending habits of consumers and their decisions to expand families. As per information shared by the Census Bureau, the retiring baby boomers have resulted in the surge of geriatric population (65 years of age and older) in the U.S., which is expected to nearly double itself from that in 2012 and reach nearly 83.7 million in 2050. The rapidly growing aging population, improvement in the healthcare system, and economic affluence are the chief factors driving the global adult diapers market.

The geriatric care takers and parents are commonly educated and trained through media regarding the importance of hygiene when using baby or adult diapers. Some of the branded manufacturers are consciously focusing on creating awareness regarding the same, which is projected to have a positive influence on the market.

Despite the favorable opportunities, lack of awareness and social stigma often attached with incontinence especially in underdeveloped economies are hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, with efforts by governments and big brands to eradicate such social stigma, in future the market will witness considerable growth for raking in higher profit.

Regionally, the global adult diapers market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, MENA, and Rest of the World. As China, trailed by India, has the largest population of aged people, these countries are also expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in terms of the demand for adult diapers through the course of the forecast period. Market trends suggest, a majority of new entrants will focus on expanding their business in emerging economies to capitalize on the opportunities prevalent therein.

Some of the most prominent companies operating in the global adult diapers market are DSG International, Covidien, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Daio Paper, Hengan Group, Fu Burg Industrial, Medline Industires, Kao Corp., Nippon Paper Industries, Kimberly Clark, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), P&G, Ontex International, Unicharm., and Tranquility. In the forthcoming years Procter & Gamble (P&G) is projected to strengthen its market position as compared to other leading brands in the market.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=4772