Microarray Scanner Market – Increase in Drug Discovery Activities in Healthcare to Boost the Market Growth

Microarray technology is used to analyze large number of genes in several samples at the same time. For this, the samples are generally kept on a solid surface in a grid like pattern called spotting. The samples used for the tests can be tissues, proteins, or short and specific sequences of DNA. The analysis is aimed at determining the presence of an analyte such as certain drug molecule or antibody. Microarray scanners find applications in various areas such as gene expression analysis, nucleotide polymorphism detection, cellomics, functional biology, and drug discovery research. Microarray scanning is the last step before analysis of microarray.

Increase in drug discovery activities in health care, rise in R&D expenditure, technological advancements, and wide applications of microarray analysis are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global microarray scanners market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovations in terms of sensitivity, resolution, scan area, rapidity of scan, and ease of use of microarray scanners were responsible for increased adoption of microarray scanners in the past few years. However, high cost of the drug discovery process, lack of skilled labor, and stringent regulatory requirements are the factors expected to restrain the global microarray scanners market.

The global microarray scanners market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into colorimetric microarray scanners, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors based microarray scanners, and next generation sub-micron fluorescence systems. Based on application, the global microarray scanners market can be classified into microarray scanner for DNA, microarray scanner for protein, and microarray scanner for DNA & protein both. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to dominate the global microarray scanners market due to rise in number of drug discovery activities.

Obtain Report Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45156

Geographically, the global microarray scanners market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to high health care spending, large number of research and development activities carried out in the region, rise in incidence of lifestyle diseases, and high adoption of technologically advanced products in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for microarray scanners. The market in the region is driven by presence of large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, high awareness about genetic testing, and rise in health care spending. Asia Pacific can be considered to be the fastest growing market for microarray scanners during the forecast period. Increase in awareness among the people about genetic diseases, improved education system, government initiatives to spread health care awareness, and adoption of modern technology in diagnosis and treatment of diseases are expected to propel the microarray scanners market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global microarray scanner market include Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Molecular Devices, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Euroimmun AG, Illumina, Inc., Arrayit Corporation, and IndianScientificInstruments.com.

Request for the Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=45156