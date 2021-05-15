Global Silica Sand Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Silica Sand Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silica Sand Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silica-sand-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report researches the worldwide Silica Sand market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Silica Sand breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.
Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.
SCR-Sibelco, US Silica Holdings, Emerge Energy Services are the market leader and they occupied about 24% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Fairmount Santrol, Badger Mining Corporation, Hi-Crush Partners, Saint Gobain, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Pioneer Natural Resources, Tochu, Euroquarz GmbH and so on.
The whole market is growing fast due to the development of frac sand. The product is mainly used in hydraulic fracturing, glassmaking and foundry industry.
Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. In addition, due to the decrease of the oil price, the downstream demand increase much slower than before and it led to the decrease of the price.
Global Silica Sand market size will increase to 14300 Million US$ by 2025, from 11300 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silica Sand.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silica Sand capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silica Sand in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SCR-Sibelco
US Silica Holdings
Emerge Energy Services
Fairmount Santrol
Badger Mining Corporation
Hi-Crush Partners
Saint Gobain
Mitsubishi Corporation
Toyota Tsusho
Pioneer Natural Resources
Tochu
EUROQUARZ GmbH
Silica Sand Breakdown Data by Type
Below 70 mesh
70-100 mesh
100-120 mesh
120-200mesh
Above 200mesh
Silica Sand Breakdown Data by Application
Glass Industry
Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)
Foundry Industry
Construction Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Silica Sand Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Silica Sand Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Silica Sand capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Silica Sand manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silica Sand :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
