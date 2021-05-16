In this report, the Global Fused Magnesia Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fused Magnesia Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Fused Magnesia market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fused Magnesia breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Fused Magnesia market, Fused magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000C. Fused magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

The global production of Fused Magnesia increases from 1350 K MT in 2013 to 1378 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of -1.41% from 2017 to 2023. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate inChina and Europe. In 2017, China Fused Magnesia production share was about 50%. Europe production share took 26.5% and North America production share also took 5.86%.

Fused Magnesia is an important inorganic material which can be used for Refractories, Steel Coatings, Ceramics and others. The largest end use for Fused Magnesia, accounting for about 41.92% of consumption in 2017, is in Steel Coatings. The use of Fused Magnesia in Refractories was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 38.32% of Fused Magnesia consumption in 2017.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Fused Magnesia market will become more intense. This is the end of Fused Magnesia report.

Global Fused Magnesia market size will increase to 900 Million US$ by 2025, from 820 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fused Magnesia.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fused Magnesia capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fused Magnesia in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Magnezit Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Haicheng Magnesite

Kumas Manyezit Sanayi

Magnesita Refractories

Imerys Fused Minerals

Jiachen Group

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Intco GmbH

Fused Magnesia Breakdown Data by Type

96% Content

97% Content

98% Content

Others

Fused Magnesia Breakdown Data by Application

Refractories

Steel Coatings

Ceramics

Others

Fused Magnesia Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fused Magnesia Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fused Magnesia capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fused Magnesia manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fused Magnesia :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



