Global High Purity Iron Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global High Purity Iron Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Purity Iron Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide High Purity Iron market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global High Purity Iron breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
High Purity Iron is refers to metal content of iron more than 99.9% (99.95%, 99.99%, etc.).
Valuable characteristics can be attained by raising the purity of iron. Products made using high-purity iron offer a wide range of advantages, including resistance to impacts, heat and corrosion, as well as magnetic characteristics.
High Purity (HP) Iron are mainly classified into the following types: high purity iron billets, electrolytic iron and others. High purity iron billet is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.28 % of the total in 2016. It is produced by hot rolling method, while the electrolytic iron ones are produced by electrolytic method.
High purity iron billets usually take a Fe content above 99.9%, which also called 3N product, like the HP powder, foil etc. also take a majority of Fe content at this level. The electrolytic iron usually gets a content of Fe at 3N5 and 4N, or ultra-high purity.
The global high purity iron average price make a slight increase from year 2016, it will maintain the trend in the next few years, the HP iron billets price will reach to 1797USD/MT, while the price of electrolytic iron will reached to 9715 USD/MT.
Global High Purity Iron market size will increase to 61 Million US$ by 2025, from 47 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Purity Iron.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ High Purity Iron capacity, production, value, price and market share of High Purity Iron in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
TOHO Zinc
ESPI
Industrial Metal Powders India Pvt.Ltd
Allied Metals
Shanghai Zhiyue
Zhongnuo Xincai
Shanghai Pantian
Tritrust Industrial
High Purity Iron Breakdown Data by Type
High Purity Iron Billets
Electrolytic Iron
High Purity Iron Breakdown Data by Application
Special Alloys
Electronic Components
High-performance Magnets
Research and Others
High Purity Iron Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
High Purity Iron Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global High Purity Iron capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key High Purity Iron manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Purity Iron :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
