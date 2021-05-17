Global Steel Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Steel Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Steel Product market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Steel Product breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Steel is both the most widely used and most recycled metal material on earth. From stainless and high-temperature steels to flat carbon products, steel in its various forms and alloys offer different properties to meet a wide range of applications. For these reasons, as well as the metal’s combination of high strength and a relatively low production cost, steel is now used in countless products.
In steel industry terminology long steel products or long products refers to steel products including wire, rod, rail, and bars as well as types of steel structural sections and girders.
Flat products include slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, tinplate and heavy plate.
Tubular steel is a multi-functional necessity for many industries. It can be beautiful and decorative, simple and strictly functional, and anywhere in between. It can be large or small, short or long, thick or thin, and any shape you can imagine. Steel tubing is also rectangular, oval, D-shaped, and many other shapes.
China also is the largest production place, with a production market share nearly 45.14% in 2017. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest production place with the consumption market share of 14.36%.
The end-user industries of processed steel are construction, automotive, mechanical engineering, energy, packaging, consumer durables, shipping, housing, and others. Growth in the construction and automotive industry and recovery of global economy are the key drivers of the steel processing market.
Global Steel Product market size will increase to 745600 Million US$ by 2025, from 693500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Product.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Product capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Product in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
China Baowu Steel Group
POSCO
Hesteel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Tata Steel
Nucor Corporation
Hyundai Steel
Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
NLMK Group
Gerdau
ThyssenKrupp
Valin Steel Group
United States Steel Corporation
JSW Steel Ltd
Shougang
Steel Authority of India Limited
Maanshan Steel
Shandong Steel
Evraz
Benxi Steel Group
China Steel
Jianlong Group
Fangda Steel
Steel Product Breakdown Data by Type
Long Steel Products
Flat Steel Products
Pipe & Tube Products
Steel Product Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Transport
Energy
Packaging
Appliances and Industry
Steel Product Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Steel Product Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Steel Product capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Steel Product manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Product :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
