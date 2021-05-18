In this report, the Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Gel Coats and Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Gel Coats and Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes.

China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.

Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.

Global Gel Coats and Pigments market size will increase to 920 Million US$ by 2025, from 670 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gel Coats and Pigments.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gel Coats and Pigments capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gel Coats and Pigments in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ashland Performance Materials

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt – Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite

Gel Coats and Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type

Gel Coats and Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others

Gel Coats and Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Gel Coats and Pigments Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Gel Coats and Pigments capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Gel Coats and Pigments manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gel Coats and Pigments :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



