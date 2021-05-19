Specialty Household Cleaners Market to Expand at Healthy 6.6% CAGR from 2012 to 2018

Specialty household cleaners address issues such as the growing hygiene concerns among consumers, demand for eco-friendly products, want for convenient cleaning solutions due to hectic lifestyle, and dependency on external housekeeping experts.

The market study for the U.S. specialty household cleaners market examines the strengths, challenges, growth opportunities, and regulations that are likely to have an impact on the market.

Using leading industry tools and research methodologies, the specialty household cleaners report for U.S. market analyzes aspects such as production, marketing, and expansion strategies for manufacturers, distributors, and R&D agencies so as to assist them in making informed decisions.

Overview of the Specialty Household Cleaners Market

As per market research projections, the U.S. specialty household cleaners market is expected to be at US$7.9 billion by 2018. The market was valued at US$5.1 billion in 2011 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2012 and 2018. Rising disposable incomes, increasing number of women in the workforce, and growing concerns regarding the spread of infectious diseases will largely drive the market in the U.S. Further, it is the need for clean and hygienic domestic surroundings that is driving the growth of the specialty household cleaners market in U.S.

On the basis of product-types, the report segments the market into glass cleaners, auto polishes, toilet bowl cleaners, hard surface cleaners, and others. Of these, hard surface cleaners accounted for 44% of the specialty household cleaners market in the U.S. The hard surface cleaner product segmentation was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow fastest to reach US$3.6 billion by 2018.

In terms of application, the specialty household cleaning products market is inclusive of bathroom, floor, kitchen, bedroom, and other areas. Among the sub-segments, bathroom cleaners led the specialty household cleaners market. The sub-segment stood at US$1.8 billion in 2011and it is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2018, registering growth at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2012 and 2018.

Overall, the specialty household cleaners market in the U.S. has been witnessing growth owing to success of innovative products in the market and increased consumer adoption of the products. However, high prices of the products and health concerns of chemicals will inhibit the specialty household cleaners market in the U.S.

Leading Companies in the Specialty Household Cleaners Market

The major players profiled in the report to analyze recent developments, business verticals, and financial standing, are Clorox Co., SC Johnson and Son Inc., Henkel KGAA, Kao Corporation, Reckitt & Benckiser, Unilever, Procter & Gamble Co., and Church and Dwight Co. Inc.