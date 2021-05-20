Demand for Blue Ray Recorder Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

The Blue Ray Recorder Market research report compiled by Persistence Market Research offers a comprehensive study on the current industry trends. The report also offers a detailed abstract of the statistics, market valuation, and revenue forecast, which in addition underlines the status of the competitive spectrum and expansion strategies adopted by major industry players.

Todays’ world has an increasing demand for high-quality video and pictures. With the same, the demand for storing the high-quality video is also increasing. To fulfill the same need, the companies in the market came up with the Blu-ray recorder as an additional or built-in device in TV. The upcoming high picture quality technologies including 4K increases the usage of the Blu-ray recorder with TV or set-up box thereby giving a potential growth to the Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period.

The Blu-ray recorder is used to record blue rays which are used within the Blu-ray player (used to read the disc). The Blu-ray recorder shows the advantage over the longer-wavelength red laser used for DVDs by allowing information to be stored at a higher density. This feature of Blu-ray recorder enable the market to come up with the TV showing higher picture qualities. Moreover, technological advancement gives the better opportunities for the Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period.

Blue-Ray Recorder Market: Drivers and challenges

Some of the drivers for the growth of the Blu-ray recorder market are expected to be increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment. Digitalization in the entertainment industry is also responsible for the growth of the Blu-ray recorder market. Moreover, increase in urbanization is another factor responsible for the growth of the Blu-ray recorder market because people living in the urban areas have easy access to the Blu-ray recorder providers. Day by day technological advancement in various countries is also a key driver for the growth of the Blu-ray recorder market. The growth of electronics and communication industries are indirectly influencing the Blu-ray recorder market.

The improvement in the lifestyle of the ordinary people is expected to be the crucial factor driving the Blu-ray recorder market. Blu-ray recorder attracts the users by reducing the speed of downloading high-quality videos. Also, the increase in disposable income, the increase in spending, and the adoption of a luxury lifestyle by people are expected to be some drivers for the Blu-ray recorder market. Moreover, the government in some countries are focusing on the smart city projects owing growth to the Blu-ray recorder market. Changing government policies towards the picture quality spectrum is expected to grow Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period. Increase in the number of the Blu-ray recorder providers is also increasing day by days owing to the growth of the Blu-ray recorder market. The Blu-ray recorder market is expected to grow due to public awareness of the smart devices related to the picture quality. These are some expected drivers giving rapid growth to Blu-ray recorder market. However, high initial cost and changing consumer preferences are some of the factors challenging the Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period.

Blue-Ray Recorder Market: Segmentation

Blu-Ray Recorder Market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of the Blu-ray recorder market on the basis of component: Software Hardware Service



Segmentation of the Blu-ray recorder market on the basis of the disk format: High Fidelity Pure Audio Advanced Video Coding High Definition 3D Ultra HD



Segmentation of the Blu-ray recorder market on the basis of application:- Home Theaters Corporates Malls Others



Segmentation of the Blu-ray recorder market on the basis of sales channel:- Direct Indirect



Segmentation of the Blu-ray recorder market on the basis of industry vertical: Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others



Blue-Ray Recorder Market: Key Players

Some key players of Blu-ray recorder market are Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Panasonic, LG Electronics Inc., Asus, JVC Pro, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba, Hi focus, Hik Vision, Pionier, Magnavox, Huaulu, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These payers are expected to influence the Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period also.