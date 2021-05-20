Increasing Demand for Analog Voltage Reference Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2026

The Analog Voltage Reference Market analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is an exhaustive study of the current trends driving this vertical across assorted geographies. Significant details pertaining to the market share, market size, application, statistics, and revenue are summed up in the research study. Also, this study undertakes a thorough competitive analysis of the business outlook, particularly emphasizing growth strategies espoused by market majors.

Global Analog Voltage Reference Market: Introduction

The analog voltage reference component allows a one to produce a fixed reference voltage for any analog resources in the design. The analog voltage reference provides a fixed reference voltage irrespective of the power supply variations, loading on device, passage on the time and temperature changes. The analog voltage reference can vary widely depending on its application, as in laboratory the stability is measured in parts per million and voltage standards have precisions, whereas in case of a regulator for computer power supply it may hold a few percent of a nominal value. Analog voltage references are used in digital-to-analog converters, analog-to-digital converters, power supplies and other measurement and control systems.

The analog voltage references have a simple design which forwards the input voltage and supports a structure of negative feedback loops, which corrects the fluctuations in the desired output and the generated output. The analog voltage reference plays a very significant role in automation world when there is need to provide optimum power supply to all electronic devices in order to achieve high functionality and efficiency. The analog voltage references are very compact and are used with systems with low voltage and low power.

Global Analog Voltage Reference Market: Dynamics

Along with the advancements in technology, the applications of analog voltage references are increasing in fields such as automobiles, communication technology and consumer electronics that have automated systems. With this, the demand of analog voltage references is increasing which is driving the growth of the market. Some benefits of analog voltage references such as low cost, lesser noise and ease of use are also contributing to the growth of the analog voltage references market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the compact size of the analog voltage references facilitate its implementation in devices such as portable electronics, battery operated devices, wind and solar powered systems and automotive electronics to increase efficiency and ensure optimal functionality. Thus size reduction is also a significant factor fueling the growth of the analog voltage references market.

However, the analog voltage references have low speed of producing output voltage, which is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also the components of analog voltage references requires a regular replacement and maintenance, which makes them tedious to use, thus it is another factor hindering the growth of the market.

Global Analog Voltage Reference Market: Segmentation

The global analog voltage reference market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

By type, the analog voltage reference market is segmented into:

Precision Voltage References

Shunt Voltage References

Programmable Voltage References

Adjustable Voltage References

By application, the analog voltage reference market is segmented into:

Electronics

Power Industry

Telecom

Other

Global Analog Voltage Reference Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors operating in the analog voltage reference market are NXP Semiconductors, Fairchild Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Inc., Rohm Semiconductors, Intersil Corporation, Amphenol, Methode Electronics, Inc. and Arrow Electronics, Inc.