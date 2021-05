Sales of Barcode Scanner Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

The research report on Barcode Scanner Market compiled by Persistence Market Research proposes a comprehensive study on the recent industry trends. In addition, the report presents a detailed abstract of the growth statistics, revenue estimation, and market valuation, and also highlights the state of the competitive spectrum and expansion strategies adopted by major industry players.

Due to the digitalization of the public distribution system and due to increase in the number of e-retailers the barcode scanner market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, the barcode scanner market is significantly increasing in retail and warehousing industries. The barcode scanner market is becoming more popular in various industries due to cutting-edge features and technological advantages of barcode scanner. The advent of barcode technology is expected to reduce the hurdles in the tracking and supply for the retailers in the market during the forecast period proving growth opportunity for the barcode scanner market. Also, barcode scanner technology is becoming more efficient and has been consistently improved. The same results in increasing printing of the barcode on most of the products coming in the market, which are scanned through barcode scanners. Thus, giving significant growth to the barcode scanner market during the forecast period.

A barcode scanner is an electronic device that can read a barcode and gives an output of printed barcodes to a computer. Today, barcode scanner has replaced the manual efforts with recording and managing product information online. Also, the barcode scanner is used to make quick check-outs at the cash counter. Thus, the barcode scanner market is expected to have a potential growth during the forecast period because of the benefits of the barcode scanner including easy and accurate account keeping and better inventory control for manufacturers and retailers.

Barcode Scanner Market: Drivers and challenges

Drivers

The barcode scanner market is expected to have significant growth due to the emerging technologies in the public distribution system. Also, the Increasing requirement of Industries for remote solutions is fueling the barcode scanners market. Another factor driving the barcode scanner market is the growing number of multinational logistics service providers. Moreover, in the coming years, most of the shops will be able to keep track of inventory without errors due to the effectiveness and the efficiency of operations provided by the barcode scanner. The same reduces the time, and it gives a potential growth to the barcode scanner market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the number of malls, supermarkets in various countries is also responsible for the growth of the barcode scanner market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Some challenges which are expected to be faced by the barcode scanner market include, the high cost of barcode scanners, the inconvenience in moving the barcode scanner from one place to another and lack of awareness towards the barcode scanner machine by some of the shopkeepers.

Barcode Scanner Market: Segmentation

Barcode scanner market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of barcode scanner on the basis of types:- Laser barcode scanner Handheld barcode scanner Stationary Barcode Scanner Mobile computer scanner



Segmentation of barcode scanner market on the basis of components:- Solution Services



Segmentation of barcode scanner market on the basis of applications:- Mobile apps Supermarkets Malls Retail shops Others



Segmentation of barcode scanners on the basis of vertical: Retail and consumer packaged goods Warehousing Transport and Logistics Industrial Manufacturing Healthcare



Barcode Scanner Market: Key Players

Some key players of barcode scanner market are Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Datalogic S.P.A, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Scandit AG and others. These players are expected to influence the barcode scanner market during the forecast period.