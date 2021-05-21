Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Material (Silica, Fiberglass and others), by Type (Flat and Special Shape), by End-use (Construction, Home Appliances, Logistics, and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

The key players of global vacuum insulation panel market include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Hausys, Ltd. (Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), OCI Company Ltd. (Korea), Kingspan Insulation LLC (U.S.), ThermoCor (U.S.), Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany), Vacutherm Ltd (U.K.), Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd (Isreal).

Market Highlights

Vacuum insulation panels are flat elements consisting of an open porous core materials which have to withstand the external load caused by atmospheric pressure, as well as a sufficiently gas- tight envelope to maintain the required quality of the vacuum. Increasing environmental concern among consumers is driving the growth of the global vacuum insulation panel market. These panels help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thus helping the prevention and reduction of environmental pollution to a large extent. Additionally, the growing demand for sea food all over the world is fuelling the growth of this market because the demand has created the need for cold storage and transportation that require VIPs for insulation. However, high costs of vacuum insulation panels, as compared to other alternatives may hamper the growth of vacuum insulation panel market. The global vacuum insulation panel market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 4% by 2022

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global vacuum insulation panel market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vacuum insulation panel market as material, type, and application.

By Material

Fumed Silica

Fiberglass

Other

By Type

Flat

Special Shape

By Application

Construction

Home Appliances

Logistic

others

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of applications, global vacuum insulation panel market is segmented into construction, home appliances, logistic, and others. Out of them, construction sector has the largest share mainly due to the growing construction & infrastructural activities worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the vacuum insulation panel market mainly due to rapid growth in construction sector and increasing demand for sea food. It is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1… Executive Summary

2.. Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3… Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Material

Table 2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Type

Table 3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Application

Table 4 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Regions

Table 5 North America Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Country

Table 6 North America Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Material

Table 7 North America Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Type

Table 8 North America Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Application

Table 9 U.s. Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Material

Continued…….

