CLINICAL LABORATORY TEST MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Clinical Laboratory Test market for 2018-2023.
The growing geriatric population base, primarily in the European and North American countries, is also anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities in this area. The increase in aging population and amplified acute and long-term healthcare needs are driving the growth of clinical laboratory tests market at a global level. Moreover, rising awareness amongst people and healthcare professionals about the need of regular body profiling is also estimated to enhance usage of clinical tests.
Increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems is anticipated to accentuate growth of this market over the next decade. For example, approximately more than 30% of the laboratories in North America, Europe, and Japan have implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.
Advantages of automation such as its ability to reduce errors, improve efficacy, and enhance patient safety by integrating electronic, mechanical, and informatics tools are expected to propel the market.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Clinical Laboratory Test will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 208800 million by 2023, from US$ 208800 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clinical Laboratory Test market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Complete Blood Count
HGB/HCT Testing
BUN Creatinine Testing
Electrolytes Testing
HbA1c Testing
Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing
Liver PanelTesting
Renal Panel Testing
Lipid Panel Testing
Segmentation by application:
Clinical Laboratory test Centers
Hospitals/ clinics
Academic research institutes
Government institutes
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3449884-2018-2023-global-clinical-laboratory-test-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Quest Diagnostics
Merck KgaA
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Genoptix
Healthscope
Labco
Charles River Laboratories
OPKO Health, Inc
Abbott
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Test market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Clinical Laboratory Test market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Test players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Segment by Type
2.2.1 Complete Blood Count
2.2.2 HGB/HCT Testing
2.2.3 Basic Metabolic Panel Testing
2.2.4 BUN Creatinine Testing
2.2.5 Electrolytes Testing
2.2.6 HbA1c Testing
2.2.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing
2.2.8 Liver PanelTesting
2.2.9 Renal Panel Testing
2.2.10 Lipid Panel Testing
2.3 Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Clinical Laboratory Test Segment by Application
2.4.1 Clinical Laboratory test Centers
2.4.2 Hospitals/ clinics
2.4.3 Academic research institutes
2.4.4 Government institutes
2.5 Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Clinical Laboratory Test by Players
3.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Test Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Quest Diagnostics
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.1.3 Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Quest Diagnostics News
11.2 Merck KgaA
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.2.3 Merck KgaA Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Merck KgaA News
11.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.3.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings News
11.4 Genoptix
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.4.3 Genoptix Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Genoptix News
11.5 Healthscope
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.5.3 Healthscope Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Healthscope News
11.6 Labco
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.6.3 Labco Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Labco News
11.7 Charles River Laboratories
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.7.3 Charles River Laboratories Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Charles River Laboratories News
11.8 OPKO Health, Inc
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.8.3 OPKO Health, Inc Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 OPKO Health, Inc News
11.9 Abbott
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Clinical Laboratory Test Product Offered
11.9.3 Abbott Clinical Laboratory Test Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Abbott News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3449884-2018-2023-global-clinical-laboratory-test-market-report-status-and-outlook
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com