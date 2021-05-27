OIL AND GAS PIPELINE AND TRANSPORTATION AUTOMATION GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market comprises automation solutions such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and other management systems for the midstream sector in the oil and gas industry.

Rising demand from European region is a major driver for the growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market.

In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Other

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3475465-global-oil-and-gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

1.4.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.4.4 Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil Industry

1.5.3 Natural Gas Industry

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size

2.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Emerson Electric

12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.4 Rockwell Automation

12.4.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.4.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.5 Siemens

12.5.1 Siemens Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.6 Yokogawa Electric

12.6.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Introduction

12.6.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3475465-global-oil-and-gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com