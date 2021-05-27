TASK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

ask management is the process of managing a task through its life cycle. It involves planning, testing, tracking, and reporting. Task management can help either individual achieve goals, or groups of individuals collaborate and share knowledge for the accomplishment of collective goals.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region. The region is also one of the most advanced in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.

In 2017, the global Task Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Task Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Task Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Upland Software

Atlassian

Pivotal Software

Ringcentral

Azendoo

Asana

Bitrix

Doist

Monday.Com

Quick Base

Redbooth

Todo.Vu

Teamwork.Com

Workfront

Wrike

Zoho

Airtable

Basecamp

Clarizen

Evernote Corporation

Inflectra

Meisterlabs

Smartsheet

Timecamp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

