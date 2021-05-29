NUMERICAL ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

In 2017, the global Numerical Analysis Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Numerical Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Numerical Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Analytica

Matlab

GNU Octave

Plotly

FlexPro

Julia

Scilab

LAPACK

ScaLAPACK

NAG Library

FreeMat

Calerga

LabVIEW

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Santific Research

Financial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Numerical Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Numerical Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

