Coronary Stents 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

— Coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.

Scope of the Report:

The Coronary Stent industry is highly concentrated, there top three manufactures are accounting for about 73% in the world and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Abbott Vascular, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biosensors, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical, B.Braun, Atrium Medical, SINOMED, LBC, Essen Technology, and etc.

In 2015, the global production distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 62.5%, China with 13.1%, Europe with 8.6%, and Japan with 8.7%. And in 2015, the global consumption distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 40.45%, Europe with 11.3%, China with 19.3 %, Japan with share of only 19 %. USA is the largest consumption country of Coronary Stent.

The Coronary Stent industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years. We are still optimistic about the Coronary Stent market. The global Coronary Stent market will remain more than 7.45% growth rate in the following six years. Meanwhile, China Coronary Stent production average high growth rate will be about 16.78% in the following six years.

The worldwide market for Coronary Stents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coronary Stents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Biosensors

Terumo

MicroPort

Lepu Medical

B.Braun

Atrium Medical

SINOMED

LBC

Essen Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bare-metal Stent (BMS)

Drug-eluting Stent (DES)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ASCs

Hospitals

Cardiology Center

