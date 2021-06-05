First Aid Kits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
This report studies the global market size of First Aid Kits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of First Aid Kits in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global First Aid Kits market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of First Aid Kits include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the First Aid Kits include
Acme United
Johnson & Johnson
3M
ZEE
Certified Safety
Cintas
REI
Lifeline
Honeywell
Tender
St John
Hartmann
Safety First Aid
Lifesystems
First Aid Holdings
Firstar
KANGLIDI
Yunnan Baiyao
A first aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment for use in giving first aid, and can be put together for the purpose by an individual or organization or purchased complete. There is a wide variation in the contents of first aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together, the differing first aid requirements of the area where it may be used and variations in legislation or regulation in a given area.
As an useful and convenient tool needed in emergency, first aid kit are widely produced and sold worldwide, especially in developed countries such as United States, Japan, Germany and etc. Currently, Europe is the largest consumption market of first aid kit worldwide, driven by the wide awareness of the necessity of having a first aid kit at home or when going outside. Consumption market of first aid kit in United States and Japan are also quite remarkable. However, market in these regions is already mature, and doesn’t grow that fast any longer. Consumption market in developing countries and regions are regarded as emerging market of first aid kit and the main market growth driven factor in the following decade.
As to the production of first aid kit, China has become the world’s largest producer of first aid kit based on production volume. But products produced in China are relatively cheaper, thus China is not the world No.1 in the production revenue of first aid kit. The production of first aid kit in some other countries such as India and Brazil are also growing fast, and it is forecasted that production market share of first aid kit in these regions will keep on growing.
Market Size Split by Type
Common Type Kits
Special Type Kits
Market Size Split by Application
House & Office Hold
Transportation
Industrial & manufacturing facilities
Military
Outdoor
Sports
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global First Aid Kits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of First Aid Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global First Aid Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the First Aid Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of First Aid Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 First Aid Kits Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global First Aid Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Common Type Kits
1.4.3 Special Type Kits
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global First Aid Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 House & Office Hold
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Industrial & manufacturing facilities
1.5.5 Military
1.5.6 Outdoor
1.5.7 Sports
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global First Aid Kits Market Size
2.1.1 Global First Aid Kits Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global First Aid Kits Sales 2016-2025
2.2 First Aid Kits Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global First Aid Kits Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global First Aid Kits Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 First Aid Kits Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 First Aid Kits Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 First Aid Kits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global First Aid Kits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 First Aid Kits Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 First Aid Kits Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 First Aid Kits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 First Aid Kits Price by Manufacturers
3.4 First Aid Kits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 First Aid Kits Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers First Aid Kits Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into First Aid Kits Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Acme United
11.1.1 Acme United Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.1.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Johnson & Johnson
11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.2.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 3M
11.3.1 3M Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.3.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 ZEE
11.4.1 ZEE Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.4.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Certified Safety
11.5.1 Certified Safety Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.5.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Cintas
11.6.1 Cintas Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.6.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 REI
11.7.1 REI Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.7.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Lifeline
11.8.1 Lifeline Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.8.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Honeywell
11.9.1 Honeywell Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.9.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Tender
11.10.1 Tender Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of First Aid Kits
11.10.4 First Aid Kits Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 St John
11.12 Hartmann
11.13 Safety First Aid
11.14 Lifesystems
11.15 First Aid Holdings
11.16 Firstar
11.17 KANGLIDI
11.18 Yunnan Baiyao
