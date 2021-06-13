Increase in Demand from Building & Construction Industry to Drive Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

Naphthalene Sulfonate Market – Snapshot

Naphthalene sulfonate is a derivative of sulfonic acid with naphthalene. It is one of the widely used chemicals for dispersant applications across the globe. Naphthalene sulfonate offers a favorable cost-to-performance ratio, as it provides faster setting time when mixed with concrete. It is also used as a surfactant in household cleaners.

Building & Construction Industry to Drive Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

The global naphthalene sulfonate market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period driven by various factors such as increase in demand from building & construction and agriculture industries. Naphthalene sulfonate is used as a concrete additive in the building & construction industry, as it enhances the overall performance of concrete admixtures. Concrete admixtures that contain naphthalene sulfonate possess superior flow and quick curing time. Rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to boost the demand for concrete in these countries. This, in turn, is projected to drive the naphthalene sulfonate market during the forecast period.

Naphthalene sulfonate also plays a vital role in the agriculture industry, as it is used as a primary dispersing agent. It helps active ingredients dissolve in agricultural chemicals. This enables chemicals to spread, thereby resulting in better performance. Rise in population is expected to propel the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific, thus fueling the demand for agricultural chemicals. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the naphthalene sulfonate market in the region during the forecast period.

Availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the naphthalene sulfonate market during the forecast period. Several substitutes are available for naphthalene sulfonate. Major substitutes include melamine-formaldehyde condensates and polycarboxylate superplasticizer. Melamine-formaldehyde condensates offer superior performance as compared to naphthalene sulfonate. Melamine-formaldehyde condensates are available in large quantities. These chemicals offer good cost-to-performance ratio; therefore, these are highly preferred substitutes for naphthalene sulfonate. However, several concrete manufacturers are shifting toward polycarboxylate superplasticizer, which provides better performance than naphthalene sulfonate. It is slightly expensive than naphthalene sulfonate; however, it has better cost-to-performance ratio than naphthalene sulfonate-based superplasticizers. Hence, increase in competition from these substitutes is anticipated to hinder the global naphthalene sulfonate market in the near future.

Emerging Economies to Create Opportunities in Naphthalene Sulfonate Market

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions of the naphthalene sulfonate market. In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, followed by that in Latin America and Europe. In terms of market capitalization, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to dominate the naphthalene sulfonate market during the forecast period. However, the market in Latin America is estimated to expand considerably due to the rise in demand from the building & construction industry and growth in the agriculture industry. Rise in demand for household cleaning products is increasing in the region. This, in turn, is driving the naphthalene sulfonate market in Latin America. In terms of country, the market in China, India, France, and Mexico is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand from various end-use industries such as building & construction, agriculture, household cleaning, and textile.