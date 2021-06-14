Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Enterprise asset management (EAM) involves the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset’s lifecycle. … This covers the design, construction, commissioning, operations, maintenance and decommissioning or replacement of plant, equipment and facilities.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3993065-global-enterprise-asset-management-eam-tool-market-size

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Dude Solutions, Inc.

eMaint

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

IFS AB

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SA

Vesta Partners, LLC

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3993065-global-enterprise-asset-management-eam-tool-market-size

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.1.1 ABB Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

12.2 CGI Group, Inc.

12.2.1 CGI Group, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.2.4 CGI Group, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CGI Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Dude Solutions, Inc.

12.3.1 Dude Solutions, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.3.4 Dude Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dude Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 eMaint

12.4.1 eMaint Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.4.4 eMaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 eMaint Recent Development

12.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.5.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.5.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.6 IFS AB

12.6.1 IFS AB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.6.4 IFS AB Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IFS AB Recent Development

12.7 Infor

12.7.1 Infor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infor Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Ramco Systems

12.9.1 Ramco Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.9.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development

12.10 SAP SE

12.10.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Introduction

12.10.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.11 Schneider Electric SA

12.12 Vesta Partners, LLC

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Also Read:

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349