Massive Growth of Insect Repellent Market with High CAGR in Coming Years 2023 with Focusing Key Players

The emergence of mosquito-borne diseases has triggered a demand for mosquito repellent candles across Europe, states the latest research report of Transparency Market Research. The growing possibility of malaria and dengue due to the constant inflow of travelers is expected to drive the demand for mosquito repellent candles across Europe during the forecast period. Furthermore, the benefits of these candles over other types of repellents such as liquids, coils, and ointments, have become their unique selling points, helping them carve a niche in the overall market. Candles do not emit harmful smoke or do not lead of dirt such as coils. Thus they are being preferred over conventional methods of repelling mosquitoes.

According to Transparency Market Research, the opportunity in the Europe mosquito repellent candle market is expected to be worth US$2.0 bn by the end of 2021 as compared to US$1.3 bn in 2014. During the forecast years of 2015 and 2021, the overall market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0%. This market will also gain momentum from the recent outbreak of Zika virus, which has urged governments across Europe to take serious measures to prevent an epidemic.

France Leads Overall Market with Increasing Inflow of Tourists

Geographically, the Europe mosquito repellent candles market is segmented into countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, and Rest of Europe. Of these France is anticipated to emerge as the leader, with the segment poised to progress at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2015 and 2021. Climate change is expected to a major reason for excessive breeding of mosquitoes in the near future, which is likely to increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in the near future. As this trend continues, it will bolster the demand for mosquito repellent candles market in France.

Warm climate and a progressive rise in the number of tourists with each passing year has made France susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases. Its relatively vast territory as compared to other countries in the region has also contributed towards its rising stake in the overall market. Analysts state that the improving economic conditions in France will also fuel the demand for mosquito repellent candles, with citronella being the most popular choice of product amongst the rest.

Citronella Candles to be the Popularly Sold Product Type

The various raw materials used for making mosquito repellent candles are citronella oil, andiroba oil, eucalyptus oil, and basil oil. Over the period of next six odd years, citronella oil will be the predominantly used oil as it is inherently a mosquito repellent. The abundance of lemongrass, the source of citronella, will also cater to the ongoing demand for citronella-based mosquito repellent candles in the near future. Furthermore, citronella candles are marginally cheaper than the other types of candles, a fact that has been boosting the demand for these candles over the past few years. The shifting consumer preference for citronella candles over other types of mosquito repellent candles is also likely to work in favor of this product segment.

Some of the leading manufacturers of mosquito repellent candles across Europe are Gies-Kerzen GmbH, Bite Lite LLC , Yankee Candle Company, Diversam Comaral, Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group, and Coghlan’s Ltd. Manufacturers are trying to develop products that are completely natural to overcome restraints such as exposure to lead and carbon as candles burn. Product innovation such as conceal candles that will act as inhibitor instead of repellents will also prove critical in gaining a leading share in the overall market.