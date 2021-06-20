Motor Graders Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2025

” Motor Graders Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Motor Graders Market: Introduction

A motor grader, also referred to as graders or road graders, is typically a construction vehicle machine equipped with a long blade used for creating flat surfaces during the grading process. Usually, motors graders have three axles — the driver’s cab and the engine is located above the rear axles and a third axle is located in the front side of the vehicle. Additionally, the blade which is used for surface flatting process is located between the front and rear axles. In certain countries of the European region, such as Finland, Sweden, etc., the motor grader is placed with a second blade which is located at the front axle. Motor graders in the global market are available with capacities ranging from engines 60 – 373 KW (80–500 HP) and blades ranging from 2.5 – 7.3 meters. An additional advantage of motor graders is that they can be operated with multiple attachments for various applications in the construction and mining industry apart from being used for separate tasks, such as flattening of surface or underground mining.

Generally, motor graders are used to finish or refine the grading process. Whereas the rough grading process can be effectively performed by other construction vehicles or heavy equipment, such as bulldozers and scrapers, motor graders are usually used for the maintenance and construction of gravel and dirt roads in the construction industry. Furthermore, during the construction of paved roads, motor graders are used for the creation of wide flat surfaces on which asphalt can be placed. Motor graders are also used for the creation of soil foundations before the construction of a building and structure can take place. In short, motor graders are used in construction and mining applications for the creation of flat surfaces during either the start or while finishing the road or the site.

Motor Graders Global Market dynamics:

The growth of the construction end use industry is predominantly being driven by the development of large-scale infrastructure projects in the global market and is spurred by good economic growth. For instance, the government of the United States is focusing on the development of transportation facilities and strengthening the country’s energy (power generation) infrastructure. In December 2015, the U.S. Congress passed a US$ 305 Bn five-year highway and transit bill to strengthen the country’s infrastructure. Several infrastructural projects, such as construction of light rail corridors, office buildings and shopping centers, are underway in North America. Hence, owing to the aforementioned facts, it is estimated that the demand for the motors graders is estimated to grow over the forecast period. Additionally, construction vehicles are the most common transportation tools in the construction industry and they aid in making many tasks, such as unloading, loading and transportation, easier. Growing construction industry output is expected to be one of the most significant drivers for the motors graders market. The construction industry is estimated to grow owing to the vast projects in pipeline, plans to diversify the economy and also due to the large scale international events, such as the World Expo 2020 in Dubai and the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will take place in Qatar. This is expected to create significant growth potential in terms of demand for motor graders worldwide during the forecast period. Rising urbanization leading to new construction activities is further expected to boost the demand for motor graders in building and construction tasks. Construction and urbanization are expected to contribute to the growth of motor graders market at a CAGR closer to or below the global GDP growth over the forecast period.

Motor Graders Global Market segmentation:

The Motor Graders market can be segmented on the basis of type of product type, capacity and end use.

On the basis of product type, the Motor Graders market can be segmented into:

Rigid Frame Motor Grader

Articulated Frame Motor Grader

On the basis of capacity, the Motor Graders market can be segmented into:

Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP)

Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP)

Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)

On the basis of pin size, the Motor Graders market can be segmented into:

Construction

Mining

Others

Motor Graders Global Market: Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific seems to be one of the most prominent region in the motor graders market as countries, such as China, India and Japan, are home to some of the prominent manufacturers operating in the global motor graders market. Increasing disposable income in North America and Europe is boosting the demand for construction activities in these regions, which is expected to expand overall construction vehicle production. Furthermore, increasing urbanization & industrialization in Middle East African countries is estimated to propel the motor graders market over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of consumer towards efficient, productive and environment-friendly technologies and never ending demand for construction projects will also drive the market for motor graders in all the developed and developing countries.

Motor Graders Global Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Motor Graders market are:

CNH Industrial America LLC.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Limited

SANY GROUP

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sinomach-HI (Luoyang) Co., Ltd.

Terex Corporation.

AB Volvo

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Veekmas Ltd.

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery.

