Herbicide Safeners Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are DowDuPont Inc., Syngenta, Bayer, Nufarm Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions

Herbicide safeners are antidotes for herbicides. Herbicides safeners are chemical agents which increase the tolerance level in cereal plants from the impacts of herbicides. Use of herbicide safeners provide several benefits such as agriculture weed control, reduces the impact of selective chemicals.

Read Report Overview @

Global Herbicide Safeners Market: Key Segments

The global herbicide safeners market can be segmented based on type, application stage, herbicide selectivity, crop, and region. In terms of type, the herbicide safeners market can be divided into benoxacor, furilazole, dichlormid, isoxadifen, and others. The benoxacor segment accounted for a leading share of the market due to high properties of killing the effect of herbicides, and having the antidotes for the herbicide active ingredient S-metolachlor. Based on application stage, the herbicide safeners market can be bifurcated into post-emergence and pre-emergence. Among these, the herbicide safeners is important to apply at both stages. While farmers prefer the pre-emergence stage for the application of herbicide safeners, as it reduce the damages for crop which can be from herbicides. In terms of herbicide selectivity, the herbicide safeners market can be segregated into selective herbicides and non-selective herbicides. Non-selective herbicides are preferred over selective herbicides due to the rise in demand for GM crops. In terms of crop, the herbicide safeners market can be categorized into soybean, corn, wheat, sorghum, barley, and rice. Herbicide safeners are widely used on soybean and corn due to the increase in production of these crops.

Request to view Brochure Report:

Global Herbicide Safeners Market: Trends & Developments

The growing trend of increasing safety concern, and rising application of herbicide safeners due to protect crops from damages fuels the market growth over the forthcoming years. Additionally, emerging trend of post-farming application of herbicide safeners is anticipated to fuel the herbicide safeners market during the forecast period. However, restriction on the use of herbicide inhibits the market. Additionally, lack of awareness, low technical expertise, and less rate of adoption inhibit the market. Rising concerns regarding the negative impact of pesticides on human health and environment hinder the market. However, the new registration herbicides ingredients favors the development of formulations with safeners. Additionally, development of safeners combination for biologically derived herbicides, herbicides safeners has better combat herbicide-resistant weeds.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=55851

Global Herbicide Safeners Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global herbicide safeners market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Latin America accounted for a major share of the global herbicide safeners market owing to the rise in farming of soybean and corn crop in the region. Demand for herbicide safeners is anticipated to remain the same due to major application of selective herbicides in the farming. The herbicide safeners market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period due to the growth of agriculture industry in the region. Expansion of the herbicide safeners market can be attributed to the high production of rice, wheat, and other selective crops in Asia Pacific region. The herbicide safeners market in Europe and North America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to strict regulatory norms regarding the use of herbicides. The herbicide safeners market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Herbicide Safeners Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global herbicide safeners market include DowDuPont Inc., Syngenta, Bayer, Nufarm Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions, BASF, Arysta Lifescience, Drexel Chemical Company, Land O’lakes, Inc., Sipcam-Oxon Group, Helm AG, and Tenkoz.