Pertussis Vaccine Market Size Estimated To Observe Significant Growth By 2024

Pertussis vaccine is used for whooping cough. This vaccine is available only in combination with other vaccines. Pertussis vaccination is recommended for all children, babies, teens, and pregnant women. Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccines are given to children younger than seven years old, while tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines are given to older children and adults. Childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for pertussis-free environment. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all children should be routinely vaccinated for pertussis. According to WHO in 2015, about 86% of infants received three doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccine worldwide to protect them against infectious diseases. In 2015, procurement of DTwP vaccine through UNICEF had reached 5.8 million doses for 18 countries and territories out of which four countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe accounted for more than 80% of UNICEF’s total procurement.

Factors such as high birth rate, increase in number of geriatric population, government initiatives, growth in adoption of pertussis vaccination, and government insurance and reimbursement scenario are projected to drive the pertussis vaccine market globally. According to WHO in 2015, 126 countries had reached at least 90% coverage of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. On the other hand, factors such as vaccine injuries and adverse event are expected to hinder the growth of the pertussis vaccine market globally. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been 7 claims filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths following pertussis vaccination, including three deaths and four serious injuries.

The pertussis vaccine market has been segmented by product type, vaccine type, age group, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into DTaP vaccine and Tdap vaccine. The DTaP vaccine segment includes products such as Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, and Quaracel. The Tdap vaccine segment comprises products such as Boostrix and Adacel. In terms of vaccine type, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into whole-cell vaccine and acellular vaccine. The acellular vaccine segment is highly used owing to less side effect. The acellular vaccine is about 71%–85% effective, whereas whole-cell vaccine is about 78% effective. In terms of age group, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into adult and pediatric. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. Geographically, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the pertussis vaccine market due to growth in number of geriatric population and increase in pertussis death rate in the U.S, which drive the pertussis vaccine market. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S. The North America market is followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific markets. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rapid population growth, increase in adoption for vaccination, and growth in prevalence of infectious disease. These factors are expected to fuel the pertussis vaccine market. In the Asia Pacific region, Thailand accounts for 99% in pertussis vaccine coverage, followed by Japan and China with 98% and 97%, respectively. Developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico are estimated to create good opportunity for the pertussis vaccine market growth attributing to rise in number of government and private health care insurance coverage, increase in health care expenditure, and growth in awareness among people.

Major players operating in this market include Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Seqirus, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

