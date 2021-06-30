Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market – Emerging Technological Enhancements Strikes Demands with Key Players Environmental Solutions Group., Daimler AG, Alke’, Husmann Umwelt-Technik GmbH, Terberg Matec UK Ltd.

A waste or garbage collection vehicle is used to clean and collect garbage from localities, societies, streets, and roads. These vehicles are specially designed to collect municipal waste and deposit the waste at the recycling or waste treatment/management plant. These vehicles are generally used in urban and suburban areas. These vehicles have compartments to collect waste, and the compartment can be situated either in front or at the back of the vehicle. The waste is loaded onto the vehicles by different loading mechanisms such as front loading and top loading. Waste or garbage collection vehicles vary in size according to the need of the service. Since their inception, waste or garbage collection vehicles have undergone rapid transformation.

Increase in population and the increase in production goods is a major reason for the production or collection of waste or garbage. The vehicles available in the market earlier were lagging to meet the demand; however, technological enhancements have improved the collection process as well as the segregation of wet and dry waste, which is very important for recycling it.

Consequently, the world is facing a major issue of non-disposable waste and stacked waste, which is a major factor causing global warming. Awareness among people regarding waste management and waste collection is increasing. Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking initiatives to educate people about waste management and recycling. This in turn is expected to drive the global market of waste or garbage collection vehicles.

India is projected to be a major market for waste or garbage collection vehicles during the forecast period, as government initiatives, such as smart-city and Swach-Bharat, to create a healthy and clean environment are estimated to offer significant opportunity to the waste or garbage collection vehicle market.

The global waste or garbage collection vehicle market can be segmented based on type, end-use application, technology, fuel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into front loaders, rear loader, ASL (automated side loaders), pneumatic collection and grapple trucks. Based on end-use application, the waste or garbage collection vehicle market can be divided into industrial garbage, municipal garbage, and others.

Key players operating in the global waste or garbage collection vehicle market are Mack, Autocar Trucks, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., Environmental Solutions Group., Daimler AG, Alke’, Husmann Umwelt-Technik GmbH, Terberg Matec UK Ltd., Legras Industries, Nantong Mingnuo Electric Technology Co.,ltd, Xiagong Chusheng (Hubei) Special-Purpose Vehicle Co., LTD, Curbtender Sweepers, LLC, E-Z Pack, and FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG.