Global Zirconium Metal Market – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019

Zirconium Metal Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Zirconium Metal Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Zirconium Metal Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

Zirconium metal, also called zirconium sponge, is used mainly in the nuclear industry with a requirement for minimum content of hafnium.

Zirconium metal, also called zirconium sponge, is suitable for nuclear applications due to its low neutron-absorption cross-section and excellent corrosion resistance properties. Presently, nuclear grade zirconium sponge is the most widely used type in the market. Nearly 87% is nuclear grade, and the remained part is industrial grade. Due to technical barrier, the manufacture end has very high concentration.

The leading companies, such as ATI Metals, Western Zirconium, Cezus-Areva, have gained good reputation from customers, although Chinese manufacturers are trying to enlarging the market share, the country mainly offers industrial grade to the market, limited by the technology.

Global Zirconium Metal market size will increase to 590.3 Million US$ by 2025, from 417 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zirconium Metal.

This report researches the worldwide Zirconium Metal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zirconium Metal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ATI Metals

Western Zirconium

Cezus-Areva

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium

Guangdong Orient Zirconic

CNNC Jinghuan

Nuclear Fuel Complex

Zirconium Metal Breakdown Data by Type

Nuclear Grade

Industrial Grade

Zirconium Metal Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Processing

Nuclear Reactor

Military Industry

Others

Zirconium Metal Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Zirconium Metal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Zirconium Metal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Zirconium Metal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zirconium Metal :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

