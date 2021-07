Future Trends in Interleaving Papers Market 2019 | Twin Rivers Paper Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Nordic Paper AS

Smooth or fine surface finish not only adds to the aesthetics of a product but also enables the product manufacturer to claim for a higher price and still achieve consumer satisfaction. To make very fine surface finish, high investment on processing machinery is required. Further, this finish can be easily deteriorated by physical shocks experienced during transportation or handling of the product in bulk. Thus, interleaving papers play a crucial role in protecting the surface finish of the products such as glass, aluminum, and plastics by eliminating the direct contact between two finely finished surfaces. The application of interleaving papers has expanded to food items and X-ray films. The global interleaving papers market, also known as thin papers, is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period with the increasing consumer preference for an excellent surface finish of the products, specifically glass and aluminum products.

To attain or sustain a globally leading position among competitors in the glass products industry, products with excellent surface finish are necessary to be delivered to the end-users. Interleaving papers market is majorly driven with the increasing demand for the products with a fine surface finish. The application of interleaving papers has expanded to the food industry. The global food packaging industry was valued at around US$ 450 Bn in 2017, and thus, the food packaging industry is projected to create a massive opportunity for the global interleaving papers market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the interleaving papers are also used as a light barrier for X-ray films and photographic films which are highly sensitive to the light. The production process of interleaving papers also includes chemical treatment of the pulp which generates interleaving papers with neutral pH (that is neither acidic nor basic), which is crucial for preventing the corrosion of metal surfaces.

The interleaving papers are generally printed with the brand name of the product manufacturer, and thus provides an additional surface to the product manufacturer for brand promotion and marketing. The global demand for interleaving papers is entirely driven by the end-user industries and not by the end-consumers as the delivery of the final products without any defect is the responsibility of the product manufacturer.

Large construction and building industry of Eastern Europe and MEA region are expected to account for a significantly large market size for the interleaving papers market. Also, the MEA interleaving papers market is uplifted by large paper converting industry established in the region and gradually developing the packaging industry. The volume of glass production is highest in the Asia Pacific region which is expected to create a large market size for the interleaving papers in the region. Large and further developing manufacturing industry of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant rise in interleaving papers market, while developed economies of North America and Western Europe with a gradual decline in manufacturing sector growth are expected to witness sluggish growth in the interleaving papers market.