Upcoming Trends in Loose Fill Packing Chips Market 2019 | Top Companies: Green Light Packaging Ltd., Air Sea Containers Ltd., Nefab AB

Loose fill packing chips are one of the several packaging solution for protective packaging. Loose fill packing chips are efficient and protective packaging solution to resist any kind of damage especially at the time of transportation. Rapid increase in transportation and shipping increases demand for protective packaging hence for loose fill packing chips. Loose fill packing chips are light in weight which easily mould around the product and provide superior product protection. Loose fill packing chips are preferred for long term storage. Globalization has transformed the way trade is done in today’s landscape. China has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing hubs, globally. This has caused the Asia Pacific region to attain a crucial role in global trade. The same has generated more demand for loose fill packing chips, owing to rise in trade of products such as electronics, automotive parts, and crockery, among others.

Loose Fill Packing Chips Market: Dynamics

As loose fill packing chips are dust free and made of Plant Starch Materials (PSM) which do not have negative impact on environment, the companies are looking forward on loose fill packing chips as protective packaging which is driving the loose fill packing market. Growing applications of loose fill packing chips especially in consumer goods industry, electronics, personal care and homecare are likely to drive the loose fill packing chips market.

Furthermore, e-commerce packaging has been witnessing growing penetration, especially in the emerging Asia Pacific region. The increasing trade of fragile goods is also expected to boost consumption of loose fill packing chips market during the forecast period. Growing population of internet users in countries is expected to gradually pave way for the dominance of e-commerce as the preferred mode of retail, surpassing the traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Growth in trade of consumer electronics, home and personal care products has been more prominent in the past few years. The ongoing technological boom is expected to provide the loose fill packing chips market the necessary push to have a largely positive outlook for growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific loose fill packing chips market is expected to remain in the leading position during the next ten years, followed by the Western Europe loose fill packing chips market. This is attributed to the growth in internet usage in the Asia Pacific region, triggering a change in the way consumers shop. The Western Europe loose fill packing chips market is expected to currently lead in terms of both value and volume, due to the large and established retail sector. The Latin America loose fill packing chips market is expected to witness sluggish growth till 2020, due to slow recovery from the effects of recession in 2015.