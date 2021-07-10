GLOBAL E-PRESCRIPTION SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025
E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows Hospitals and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.
North America holds the maximum share of e-prescribing systems market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Rising government initiatives and funding has increased the scope of the E-prescribing systems market in North America.
This report focuses on the global e-Prescription Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Prescription Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Drfirst, Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation
Henry Schein, Inc.
Medical Information Technology, Inc.
Quality Systems, Inc.
Relayhealth Corporation
Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.
Practice Fusion, Inc.
Greenway Health LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global e-Prescription Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the e-Prescription Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-Prescription Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
