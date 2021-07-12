Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation By Application | Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Snapshot

Flame resistant fabrics, the textiles which inherently possess flame resistant properties or are treated with a flame resistant substance, are extensively used to manufacture garments, furnishings, and apparels for applications across a number of industries, including hospitality, military, healthcare, and oil and gas. Blends of treated and inherently flame resistance fibers fabrics are also commonly used to manufacture flame resistant products for use across these and other industries.

In the past few years, a vast rise in demand for flame resistant clothing for use in the defense industry and several other industries with constant risk of fire outbreaks has been witnessed across the globe. Thus, flame resistant clothing and the market producing and marketing flame resistant fabrics makes for a marketplace with vast growth opportunities, especially as government regulations regarding employee safety in high-risk industries and operations become increasingly stringent.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global flame resistant fabric market will exhibit a promising 6.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2024 and rise from a valuation of US$3.63 bn in 2015 to US$6.56 bn by 2024.

Applications in Industrial Protective Clothing to Rake in Leading Sale Volumes

Of the key applications of flame resistant fabrics, including use in law enforcement and firefighting services, corporate and home furnishing, industrial protective clothing, and the transport industry, applications across the industrial protective clothing are presently the most lucrative ones. The segment topped amongst key application areas in terms of volume-wise consumption or sales of flame resistant fabrics in the global market in 2015 and was followed by the law enforcement and firefighting services and transportation segments.

Industrial protective clothing creates an inert and stable barrier between the skin and fire, granting the wearer effective protection against direct exposure to flames or excessive temperatures. While industrial protective clothing has witnessed extensive rise in demand across key end-use industries, its demand curve steepened in 2015 owing to a significant slowdown in the oil and gas industry. Nevertheless, applications across the transport industry helped the market achieve stable growth and sustainable returns.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market are Teijin Aramid, TenCate, DuPont, Lenzing AG, and Milliken & Company.