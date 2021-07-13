Budgeting Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Budgeting Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Budgeting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Budgeting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deltek Vision
TimeCamp
Cognos
idu-Concept
Dynamics 365
Hyperion
Riskturn
Poindexter
Merlin Project
Questica Budget
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
SaaS
Web
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Budgeting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 SaaS
1.4.4 Web
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Budgeting Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large organization
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Budgeting Software Market Size
2.2 Budgeting Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Budgeting Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Budgeting Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Deltek Vision
12.1.1 Deltek Vision Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Budgeting Software Introduction
12.1.4 Deltek Vision Revenue in Budgeting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Deltek Vision Recent Development
12.2 TimeCamp
12.2.1 TimeCamp Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Budgeting Software Introduction
12.2.4 TimeCamp Revenue in Budgeting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 TimeCamp Recent Development
12.3 Cognos
12.3.1 Cognos Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Budgeting Software Introduction
12.3.4 Cognos Revenue in Budgeting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cognos Recent Development
12.4 idu-Concept
12.4.1 idu-Concept Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Budgeting Software Introduction
12.4.4 idu-Concept Revenue in Budgeting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 idu-Concept Recent Development
12.5 Dynamics 365
12.5.1 Dynamics 365 Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Budgeting Software Introduction
12.5.4 Dynamics 365 Revenue in Budgeting Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dynamics 365 Recent Development
Continued…….
Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4228935#ixzz5opU41Yjz