Green Building Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Key players in the green building materials market include NATiVE (U.S.), Bauder Limited (U.K.), Ginkgo Sustainability (Canada), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Green Build Products (I) Pvt Ltd (India), Saint Gobain S.A. (Germany), SGS (Switzerland), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Weinerberger AG (Austria), Green Building Store (U.K.), and others. The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, expansion techniques, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in minute detail.

Market Synopsis

Green building materials do not contain lead and may contribute to energy and building construction savings in the long run. Green buildings are an optimal solution to counter global warming and its effects. The global green buildings market is projected to enjoy an impressive 10.26% CAGR through 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The emphasis on sustainablity and the pressing need of nations to reduce their carbon footprint are factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Supportive government policies encouraging the construction of these buildings coupled with sustainable certifications such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) are anticipated to fuel market demand. The high resale value of these properties is another factor expected to kickstart the construction of these buildings in developing economies such as India. But the time required to acquire LEED certifications can restrain market growth.

The report provides an accurate overview of the market by correlating the historical data with key market dynamics. Our analysts make highly astute projections regarding the scope of the market and its future prospects. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global green buildings market segmented according to product, application, and region. Trends and opportunities are highlighted coupled with the market share of companies as well as their valuation in the market. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and outlines the various strategies implemented by players.

Segmentation Analysis:

By product, the global green building market can be segmented into exterior products and interior products. With 79.6% of the worldwide market share, exterior products are currently dominating the segment. The market can quickly climb up to a valuation of USD 268,573.8 million during the forecast period and can record a stellar CAGR of 10.76% by 2023. Exterior products can be further segmented into smart lighting, HVAC systems, solar products, building systems, and others. Interiors include roofing and flooring.

Application-wise, the market can be segmented into residential and non-residential. Residential segment has the upper hand with a market coverage of over 60.9%, and it accounted for a market value of USD 123,401.5 million in 2018 which can go up to USD 206,855.7 million by 2023 with a healthy CAGR of 10.88%. However, non-residential segment can expect to reach a valuation of USD 121,270 million with a CAGR of 9.25%.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the global map, the market can be arranged according to regions that include namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Region-wise, the market is pretty steep, where others are giving North America, the market leader, a neck-to-neck competition. North America dominates 29.41% of the market, whereas, Europe has over 25.3%. In 2018, the market value of North America has been estimated at USD 59,537 million which can go further up to USD 99,805.5 million during the forecast period with the fastest CAGR of 10.89%. Technological advancements and awareness regarding the environment are spurring the market growth.

Europe is currently holding the second position in the market with its market value estimated at USD 51,030.1 million in 2018, and an expected CAGR of 10.39% can take them up to USD 83,669.1 million by 2023. Strict government regulations regarding the environment and technological brilliance are giving the market the much-needed tailwind.

The APAC market is not far behind. With a market share of almost 24.5%, the region is performing excellently and can touch a valuation of USD 79,527 million during the forecast period. If the market continues to enjoy the favorable winds provided by builders and governments, then achieving a CAGR of 10.09% would not be an uphill task.

The MEA market would not slacken far behind, and the region is more in need of such buildings as the climate offers extreme states most of the time in that area. The market valuation could go up to USD 65,124 million with an anticipated CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

At MRFR, our research analysts conduct a thorough objective analysis of the market while creating market reports by adhering to a rigorous set of standards which allow a truly comprehensive view of the market. Use of primary research strategies such as interviews with top executives of research institutes and construction material suppliers. Secondary research entails a thorough analysis of past and present trends in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, market size estimation and validation use both top-down & bottom-up approaches to obtain data from the value and supply chain. The balanced number of buyers and suppliers will result in a negligible demand-supply gap. Credible resources are accessed and verified by analysts to understand the nuances of market factors with consistency. Competent data analysts use strong analytical tools to ascertain accurate analysis of very relevant parameters in an effort to provide clients with a conclusive and dependable view of the future.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Green Building Concept

4.2.2 Managing the Cost of Green Buildings

4.2.3 Higher Rents and Values

4.2.4 Impact on Workplace Productivity and Health

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Delays in Obtaining Certification and Permits

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Sustainability in Emerging Economies & the Developing World

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Material Acquisition

5.1.2 Components Design

5.1.3 Construction/retrofitting

5.1.4 Facilities Management

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Policy Initiatives for Green Building in India

5.4 Tax Incentives for Green Buildings

5.4.1 Government of India

5.4.2 State Government/local Bodies

5.4.3 Financial Institutions

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Market Synopsis

Table 2 List of Assumptions

Table 3 Global Green Building Market Size, by Product, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global Green Building Market, by Application, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Global Green Building Market, by Region, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 6 North America: Green Building Market, by Country, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 7 North America: Green Building Market, by Product, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 8 North America: Green Building Market, by Application, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 9 U.s.: Green Building Market, by Product, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 10 U.s.: Green Building Market, by Application, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Continued………

