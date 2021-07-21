Traveling Cables Market Top Key Players are Sumitomo Electric, Siemens, ST Cable, and MKS Kablo

Traveling cables can be defined as cables capable of withstanding mechanical and tensile stresses such as bending, torsion, and abrasion during operations. They are heavy duty power and control cables used in civil construction and industrial machines. They are commonly used in elevators. They are also employed for power transmission to the elevator car and communication between the elevator car and the controller. The generally accepted lifespan of these cables is 20 years or 3,000,000 flex cycles.

Traveling cables are available in a wide range of lengths, diameters, colors, and weights, as per project requirements. Manufacturing companies can also obtain certifications from bodies such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE), and TÜV SÜD.

Traveling cables are available in different types. The primary types include flat and round. The decision to use flat or round traveling cable depends upon several factors such as cost-effectiveness and application. Flat cables have the tendency to form smaller loops compared to round cables. Hence, flat cables are used where loop clearance is minimal. The proper number of conductors can be achieved through a single round cable in a cost-effective manner instead of employing multiple flat cables.

Additionally, round cables require smaller surface area. Traveling cables can be manufactured according to special specifications such as shielded, flame retardant, and capable of handling medium voltage. Taking into consideration environmental concerns, ‘low smoke zero halogen (LSZH)’ traveling cables have also been developed. Traveling cables are also available with different number of cores, ranging from single core to four cores. The number of cores affect the thickness of insulation of the traveling cable.

Traveling cables are used in a wide range of equipment such as elevators, hoisting equipment, gantry crane, tunneling machines, and submersible pumps. The basic purpose of using traveling cable in these equipment essentially remains the same, i.e. to help move parts for different purposes in different directions as per requirement. Traveling cables can be used in various types of locations ranging from residential and commercial buildings, ports, underwater, to infrastructure construction. Traveling cables can be used in various ways. For instance, these cables can be used as horizontal reeling, vertical reeling, free-hanging, bucket drop, and coil.

