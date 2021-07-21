Tunnel Automation Market – Increase The Demand For Efficient and Feature-Rich Automated Services Drives Demand

Tunnels are a necessity for creating pathways for vehicles through mountains, for creating special paths for rail traffic, or for a canal. Tunnels allow rapid transportation of people, vehicles, goods at the expense of higher costs and higher risks. Tunnel automation creates ideal ventilation, signaling, lighting, emergency response, surveillance and more. Tunnel automation can reduce costs by minimizing human efforts and providing renewable sources of energy. Tunnel automation is also expected to maximize safety by creating an ideal environment for rapid transportation.

The global tunnel automation market is expected to register robust growth during 2018-26. The market is currently open to many untapped opportunities in developing countries. Developing infrastructure around the world and dated infrastructure in major countries such as US presents an exceptional opportunity.

Global tunnel automation market will increase the demand for efficient and feature-rich automated services. Various components of automated services including fire detection, traffic management, and video surveillance provide ample scope for automation. Tunnel automation can significantly reduce costs. Current 24/7 monitoring and systematic conventional response method is inefficient and requires innovation. Tunnel automation is expected to cut across various tunneling systems as lighting, fire safety systems, and ventilation systems are essential for most.

The tunnel automation for railways is expected to drive growth for tunnel automation market globally. Increasing number of project allocation, rising number of accidents and outdated railway tunnels are expected to propel the growth of the tunnel automation market.

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) automated systems are expected to drive major growth for the tunnel automation market. Ventilation is essential inside tunnels, however its manual operation can be costly. On the other hand, automation in tunnels with no natural ventilation can be risky. Cyber-attacks can make such an important public infrastructure vulnerable. Safety combined with cost-advantages can be a winning strategy for market players in the tunnel automation market.

