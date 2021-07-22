Ultraviolet Analyzer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Ultraviolet analyzer is a radiant energy (optical) analyzer that uses ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum, with the consisting wavelengths ranging from 100 to 400 microns. Additionally, it is a technique used in the ultraviolet, infrared, X-ray and similar regions. Apart from it, ultraviolet analyzer usually surveys all the wavelengths in the ultraviolet or infrared radiation region. Furthermore, Ultraviolet (UV) analyzer is an instrument for continuous on-line measurement using the same cell length modulation method, as its predecessor UV400G. Beside it, ultraviolet analyzer provides improved operability through a wide measuring range and high reliability, touch screen interface, and excellent maintainability. However, ultraviolet analyzer frequently analyzes spectrophotometry in which radiation is transmitted through different wavelength.

The increase in demand for physical disinfection using ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology, growing adoption across the food and beverages industry vertical due to the ability to provide precise measurement, the rising positioning of smart grid and increasing adoption of global ultraviolet analyzer market are some of the factor which are expected to drive the growth of the ultraviolet analyzer. Moreover, the demand for ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology from chemical industry is also propelling the ultraviolet analyzer market growth. Furthermore, wide range of benefits offered by ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology have greatly increased the demand for UV sterilization equipment worldwide. Besides that, ultraviolet (UV) analyzer is also used for quality control and monitoring the food product. Moreover, with ultraviolet analyzer the manufacturers from different industry can disinfect the products rather than chlorine- based disinfection.

The government initiatives, regulations, technological limitations, and the lack of skilled workers may restrain the growth of ultraviolet analyzer market. However, the innovation in the technology pertaining to the ultraviolet analyzer by the various emerging and well established manufactures are expected to overcome these restraints in near future.

The global ultraviolet analyzer market can be segmented on the basis of industry vertical, application, and regions. On the basis of industry vertical, global ultraviolet analyzer can be segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, chemical, semiconductor, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, life sciences and others. Moreover, on the base of application, ultraviolet analyzer market can be segmented into water treatment and non- water treatment, among others.

