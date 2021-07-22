Worldwide Trend Of Solar Air Conditioning Market In Global Industry 2019-2025

This report on global Solar Air Conditioning market is a research study that is meant to armor existing and emerging players to gain shares. It does so by presenting a comprehensive analysis of the market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), and also includes a figurative forecast estimation, both for the global as well as regional markets. The report contains an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. Estimated and expected valuation of each of these segments has been included to highlight the opportunity available.

Consistent focus on increasing share of solar in conventional energy mix for air conditioning propels the evolution of the market. Heightening concern of reducing the carbon footprints of air conditioning equipment in residential and commercial use is fueling product developments in solar air conditioning market. Particularly developed and developing economies, including in Asia Pacific, have been witnessing new demand momentum from growing government support in production of solar power, such as through subsidies. By 2025, the market is likely to exceed valuation of US$30 bn.

In 2019, the market size of Solar Air Conditioning is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Air Conditioning.

This report studies the global market size of Solar Air Conditioning, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Solar Air Conditioning production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Solar Panels Plus LLC (SPP)

Sedna Aire International

HotSpot Energy LLC

Aussie Solar World

IceSolair

Harvest

Haier

Gree

Midea

Market Segment by Product Type

Absorption Refrigeration

Solar Vapor Compression Refrigeration

Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Solar Air Conditioning status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Air Conditioning manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Air Conditioning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

