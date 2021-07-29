Industrial Pressure Washer Market From Research and Innovation to Market Deployment

Pressure washer is a high-pressure mechanical sprayer used to remove mold, loose paint, mud, dirt, dust, and grime from objects and surfaces such as concrete surfaces, equipment, vehicles, buildings, etc. Pressure washers are widely used in industrial, commercial, residential, and cleaning applications. Industrial pressure washer plays a significant role in heavy industries, as it helps to increase the production capacity and efficiency of industrial equipment. Pressure washers are available in different types and designs to fit in different industrial applications. They help control flow in pipes. They comprise different components such as high pressure resistance hose, water pump, electric motor or gas engine, filter, and cleaning attachment. Pressure washers use high-velocity water sprays or jet for cleaning.

The volume of a pressure washer is expressed in liters or gallons per minute, often designed into the pump and not variable. The pressure, expressed in Pascal’s or pounds per square inch, is designed into the pump but can be varied by adjusting the unloader valve. With the help of water pump, water is pumped from the reservoir and it is ejected at high pressure from the pressure washer outlet. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced products catering to various industrial needs. Factors such as water flow rate, water pressure, weight, power output, and accessories available with the product are mainly considered while buying an industrial pressure washer. Industrial pressure washers find extensive use in cleaning automotive vehicles and in maintenance of tools, machines, and equipment.

The global industrial pressure washer market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the next few years. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and continuous growth of the construction industry and are driving the growth of the industrial pressure washer market across the world. Additionally, growth of the global car washing industry is anticipated to boost the demand for pressure washers in the near future.

Moreover, use of industrial pressure washer system help industries save on consumption of water, thereby leading to increased adoption of the product for industrial cleaning applications. Furthermore, factors such as diversified product range, product penetration in untapped markets, and new product development that are the key focus areas of manufacturers have led toward the development of highly advanced products catering to the needs of diverse industries such as food processing, automotive, oil industry, garden machine and tools, construction industry, etc. However, noise emission by industrial pressure washers and the adoption of alternative cleaning methods such as sandblasting and foam-based cleaning in industrial applications are likely to restrain the growth of the global industrial pressure washer market during the forecast period.

The global industrial pressure washer market can be segmented based on type, water type, output, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be divided into electric motor, petrol engine, and diesel engine. In terms of water type, the global industrial pressure washer market can be classified into hot water pressure washer and cold water pressure washer. Based on output, the market can be categorized into 1500 psi-1750 psi, 1800 psi-2000 psi, 2000 psi-3000 psi, 3000 psi-4000 psi, and 4000 psi-5000 psi. In terms of end-user, the global industrial pressure washer market can be segmented into construction industry, food processing industry, oil industry, transportation industry, and others. Based on region, the global industrial pressure washer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global industrial pressure washer market include Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, lklean Industries, INC., Pressure-Pro, Briggs & Stratton, MI-T-M Corporation, FNA Group, BOSCH, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Nilfisk Group, Generac, Snow Joe, LLC., Annovi Reverberi (AR), SIMPSON, Clearforce, Campbell Hausfeld, Roots Multiclean LTD, Sears Brands, LLC., Lavorwash, and DEWALT. They provide customized services and solutions to maintain a loyal customer base.