Cappuccino Mixes Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 – 2028

Cappuccino mixes are dried soluble form of coffee available in either powder, crystals or granule form and enable coffee preparation by adding hot water or milk. It also includes freeze-dried/spray dried coffee. By variety type cappuccino mixes are either Arabica or Robusta, and between them, Arabica coffee has lower caffeine content in comparison to Robusta coffee. Further by Caffeine content, the cappuccino mixes market segment includes regular coffee and decaffeinated coffee. Regular coffee includes coffee which contains natural levels of caffeine. Decaffeinated coffee includes the removal of caffeine from coffee beans/powder. Furthermore, by nature type, the market has been classified into organic and conventional coffee. The organic coffee segment includes coffee produced under strict regulation set by regulatory bodies of various countries of the globe, such as USDA certified, EU organic certified and other government bodies. On the other hand, the conventional coffee segment includes the coffee produced under the general agricultural practices. On the basis of the distribution channel, the cappuccino mixes market includes direct and indirect sales channels of distribution. Direct refers to sales of products from manufacturers of coffee, as well as distributors and wholesalers directly to end-use segments bypassing traditional channels. Further, indirect sales channels of distribution include hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail, food & drink specialty stores, independent retail, and e-commerce.

Cappuccino Mixes: Market Drivers and Challenges

The attraction towards caffeine products and its consumption has become a part of the modern lifestyle with the growing millennial population. Emerging economies and the expansion of various worldwide remote retail brands, and e-commerce industry is providing consumers with food and beverage products at an ease. In addition, the increasing population, the approach of Western culture, and the expanding attention to espresso-based drinks among individuals, all inclusive, are supporting the interest for cappuccino mixes in the worldwide market.

Between Arabic and Robusta, around three fourth of the world coffee production is accounted by the Arabic type cappuccino, however, Robusta cappuccino mixes type is more likely witness better growth rate in coming years as this type isn’t that much susceptible to pest damages. Further, Robusta cappuccino mixes type produces more end product per acre and has fairly low cost of production.

On the flip side, global warming has an adverse effect on coffee production due to the changing in rainfalls and temperature, which could hamper the cappuccino mixes market to some extent.

Cappuccino Mixes: Regional Market Outlook

In North America, the food and beverage industry is enormous and has a number of international players competing in the in the supply chain of cappuccino mixes. Thus, the cappuccino mixes market is expected to witness face-paved evolution in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a prominent market for cappuccino mixes owing to leading beverage producers, exporters, and importers. Further, in Europe, greater promotion and marketing activities are responsible for the higher demand for cappuccino mixes in Russia. Also, a major share of the coffee sales in the country comes from retail sales. Rest of the regions, such as Latin America and Japan, are expected to have sustained growth in the cappuccino mixes market over the forecast period.

Cappuccino Mixes: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Cappuccino Mixes market identified across the value chain include: LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Nestlé S.A., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, PEET’S COFFEE, The J.M. Smucker Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Strauss Group