Switched Virtual Interface Market: Asia Pacific to Remain Largest Market Through 2026

A switched virtual interface is a virtual local area network of switch ports symbolized through one interface for bridging or routing system. In other words, a switched virtual interface is a logical interface designed inside a multi-layer switch. Switched virtual interface is associated to all the peripheral devices of routers, where a trunk is required to carry out network traffic for Virtual LAN.

The global switched virtual interface market is driven by the ever-growing abilities of technology and fast-moving design and development of new and advanced networking solutions. Additionally, rising demand for the switched virtual interface among enterprises is expected to fuel the switched virtual interface market in the near future. This is primarily because, currently, several enterprises prefer switched virtual interface instead of utilizing the router on stick method of connecting the virtual local area networks in the switched network.

A switched virtual interface can be formed for every virtual local area network that exists; however, only one switched virtual interface can be mapped to each virtual LAN. The major benefits of utilizing a switched virtual interface are that it is considerably faster than a router on a pole, as everything is hardware switched and there is no requirement for traffic to go out of the switch to return. Furthermore, there is no requirement for outside connections from the switch to the router; hence, the possibility of a single point failure when utilizing a switch reduces.

However, lack of professional expertise is a major factor that is expected to hamper the global switched virtual interface market in the near future. Furthermore, the high cost associated with the implementation of switched virtual interface is likely to restrain the global switched virtual interface market. This is primarily because multi-layer switching devices are substantially more expensive than a basic Layer 2 switch, which supports virtual local area networks and a low-cost router, which supports Layer 3.