Automotive Dyno Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2025

Automotive dynamometer aka automotive dyno is a critical test equipment for automobiles. Featuring functionalities to record automotive parameters such as power, torque, force, power, and speed, together which define automobile efficiency and mileage, automotive dyno deserve to be placed among a slew of critical automotive components. Serving such critical functions, automotive dyno is set to be a key automotive component, at least for next few decades. This translates into gains for automotive dyno market, which in the near future ending 2023, is predicted to be valued over one billion dollars.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Dyno market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Dyno production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Dyno in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders HORIBA, AVL, etc.

Automotive Dynamometer (Dyno) is a device for measuring force, torque, or power. For example, the power produced by an engine or other rotating prime mover can be calculated by simultaneously measuring torque and rotational speed (RPM).

In the last several years, the global automotive dynamometer market experienced a flat develop, with an average production growth rate about 3.05%. In 2016, the global automotive dynamometer market is 207 million USD.

In terms of global production market of automotive dynamometer, Europe is the largest supplier, following by USA, due to the advanced manufacturing technology. China is the emerging market, though its market share is still little now. The growth rate of China automotive dynamometer market is faster than other regions.

In the consumption end, Europe and USA are also the largest markets, due to developed automotive industries and mature automotive market. With fast growing of automotive production and more and more manufacturers building plants in China, China is becoming a more and more important market.

Global Automotive Dyno market size will reach 240 million US$ by 2025, from 210 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Dyno.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HORIBA

AVL

Meidensha

Rototest

MTS

NTS

SuperFlow

Schenck

SGS

Sierra Instruments

Mustang Advanced Engineering

KAHN

Froude Hofmann

Automotive Dyno Breakdown Data by Type

Engine Dynamometer

Chassis Dynamometer

Others

Automotive Dyno Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Dyno Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Dyno status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Dyno manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Dyno market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

