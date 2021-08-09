Global Tunnel and Metro Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Tunnel and Metro Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The future of tunnel and metro market is predicted to be bright in the years ahead. Construction of tunnels for speedy movement of traffic, especially on highways is directly related to economic gains. Governments especially in emerging economies are increasingly spending substantially on tunnel construction ventures. Meanwhile, metro projects facilitate public travel mainly in urban areas, along with aiding to prevent traffic congestion associated with cars and bikes. Serving this, the growth of tunnel and metro market is promising in the near future, predicted to rise at 4.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

This industry study presents the global Tunnel and Metro market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Tunnel and Metro production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Tunnel and Metro in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Systemair, Jindun, etc.

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.

The sales of Tunnel and Metro increased from 14.09 K units in 2012 to 18.7 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.31%. In Asia-Pacific, China occupied 54.96% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Japan and India, which respectively account for around 25.52% and 6.73% of the regional industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Global Tunnel and Metro market size will reach 620 million US$ by 2025, from 430 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tunnel and Metro.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Systemair

Jindun

ShangFeng

Kruger Ventilation

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zhonglian Wind

NanFeng

Yilida

WITT & SOHN

Flkt Woods

Howden

Tunnel and Metro Breakdown Data by Type

AxialFlowFans

JetFans

Tunnel and Metro Breakdown Data by Application

Tunnel

Metro

Tunnel and Metro Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Tunnel and Metro Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

……

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tunnel and Metro status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Tunnel and Metro manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tunnel and Metro market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

