Global Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

The logistics of wind energy equipment involves the transportation, installation, and commissioning of oversized wind energy industry equipment such as turbines, generators, blades, towers, and nacelles to aid the large-scale setting up of onshore and offshore wind energy plants.

One of the key trends in the wind energy equipment logistics market is the increasing long-term revenue that is driven by long-term agreements inwind energyprojects. Government premises and state department of energy cover the wind energy farms. The wind energy projects are capital intensive and are responsible for boosting countrys economy. These projects are contract based and several parties like logistics, transportation, and utility companies are involved for a long term.

In 2018, the global Wind Energy Equipment Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wind Energy Equipment Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Maersk

BDP International

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL(DPDHL)

DSV

Expeditors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Road

Sea

Rail

Air

Market segment by Application, split into

Offshore

Onshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

