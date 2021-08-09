Global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Zero-energy buildings consume only as much energy as they generate within a year. They are the target for green building construction and modification over the next several years. Green building practices have become common in the global construction industry. The aim is to utilize only as much energy as buildings produce onsite through renewable energy systems. With growing GHG emission levels and increasing energy costs, residential and commercial building owners are taking initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

Sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2350185

Policies and programs play a vital role in driving the overall market. The market is expected to witness significant changes over the coming years owing to various initiatives and evolving building codes led by the cities, states, and district authorities. Schools and public structures are expected to lead the ZNE projects in developed and developing countries. The codes are being focused on appropriately implementing policies & programs and establishing energy targets to support ZNE in future.

In 2018, the global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Daikin Industries

GE

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

altPOWER

Altura Associates

Canadian Solar

Centrosolar America

Danfoss

ertex solartechnik

First Solar

Hanergy Holding

Heliatek

Johnson Controls

Masdar

Meritage Homes

SunPower

SHARP

Trane

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech

Yingli Solar

Zero Energy Systems

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2350185

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HVAC And Controls

Insulation And Glazing

Lighting And Controls

Market segment by Application, split into

Public And Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com