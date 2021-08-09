Metallocene Catalyst Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast | 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Metallocene Catalyst Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The metallocene catalyst market is predicted to rise at an impressive 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Despite discovered as early as in 1950s, metallocene catalysts received their fair share of adoption only after 20 years. This is mainly because of lag in the development of required technology to harness the capability of metallocene catalysts. Since then there has been no looking behind. So much so, polymerization of olefins using metallocene catalysts have opened new frontiers for organometallic chemistry and polymer synthesis. This translates into gains for metallocene catalyst market.

This report studies the Metallocene Catalyst market, Metallocene catalysts are the combination of a transition metal and cyclopentadienyl. It is a molecular structure with a well-defined single catalytic site, consisting of an organometallic coordination compound in which one or two cyclopentadienyl rings (with or without substituents) are bonded to a central transition-metal atom; used to produce uniform polyolefins with unique structures and physical properties.

Metallocene catalysis is a rich and fertile technology with major implications for the polyolefins industry.

Geographically, among current producers in global, North America and Asia Pacific have the largest consumption of metallocene catalyst. North America accounts for 49.04% of the consumption market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2023. Asia Pacific is the second largest leader with the production market share of 34.48% in 2017.

By application, metallocene catalyst market is segmented into metallocene polyethylene (PE) and metallocene polypropylene (PP) application. The metallocene polyethylene (PE) sector dominates the market during 2017 with a market share of 72.78%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 5.97% during the forecast period. Other downstream fields such as metallocene polypropylene (PP) application take account for about 7.02% in 2017.

The global Metallocene Catalyst market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metallocene Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metallocene Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Univation Technologies

Total

LyondellBasell

Grace

Ineos

Albemarle

Mitsubishi Chemical

Daelim

Zibo Xinsu Chemical

Tosoh

SK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal Metallocene Catalyst

Dinuclear Metallocene Catalyst

Segment by Application

Metallocene Polyethylene (PE)

Metallocene Polypropylene (PP)

Others

